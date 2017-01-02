Road to Frisco: Wear Red Week continues at YSU to cheer on Penguins

Wear Red Week continues on the Youngstown State University campus. That means alumni, students, and fans everywhere are encouraged to wear red to show their support of the YSU Penguins in the National Championship game. Mahoning Valley businesses and vendors are also asked to show their Penguin Pride by displaying red and the Pete the Penguin logo.

Kickoff for the football championship series title game is noon eastern on Saturday, January 7, vs. James Madison, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, north of Dallas. YSU is seeking its fifth national title.

The public is invited to join Youngstown State University students, cheerleaders, alumni and the pep band to cheer on the Penguin football team at a championship send-off rally from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, January 4, on the YSU campus. The send-off rally will be live streamed on www.wfmj.com.

The rally, sponsored by the YSU Woo Crew and the Division of University Relations, will be on Armed Forces Boulevard adjacent to Fifth Avenue and just south of Stambaugh Stadium on the YSU campus. At the rally, Penguins players will board buses and depart for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for the trip to Texas.

On game day January 7, the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown hosts a free watch party. Presented by Covelli Enterprises and the city of Youngstown, the event features big screens, a DJ, corn hole/tailgate games, free parking and more. Doors open at 10 a.m., with kickoff at noon. Free tickets are available for advanced pick up at the Covelli Centre box office or at the doors the day of the event. Coolers, outside food and beverage, tailgating and chairs are prohibited. Covelli Centre bars and concession stands will be open.

Eight regional Alumni Watch parties are also planned for: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Las Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Florida, and Washington D.C. For details, visit www.ysu.edu/alumni.

Penguin fans headed to Texas to attend the game are invited to the official YSU tailgate party at Tailgate Town in Toyota Stadium, Northeast Terrace, section 133. The party starts at 9 a.m. central. A game ticket is required for attendance.

On Friday, January 6, the evening before the title game, YSU alumni, friends and family will gather at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse 1101 N. Central Expressway, Plano, Texas. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. central. RSVP to either or both of the events at jmleviseur@ysu.edu or (330) 941-2136.