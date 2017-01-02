Pennsylvania gas prices spike in the New Year

Drivers in Pennsylvania will now find themselves paying more to gas up their vehicles.

Thanks to a new tax that kicked in with the new year on Sunday, the price per gallon went up 8 cents, for a total of 78 cents in tax per gallon.

That is the nation's highest gas tax. Pennsylvania officials say the wholesale gas tax funds road construction and infrastructure maintenance.

Examples of gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are:

Mercer County:

Mercer-Sheetz, N. Erie Street: $2.59

Mercer-Shell, Perry Highway, $2.69

Hermitage-Speedway, S. Hermitage Road, $2.45

Lawrence County:

New Wilmington: BP, State Route 18, $2.45

New Castle: Book's Market, Perry Highway, $2.47

In Ohio, in the Youngstown-Warren area, regular gas is $2.25 per gallon.

The average statewide in Ohio is $2.39 per gallon, and nationwide is $2.28.