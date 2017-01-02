Report: Pennsylvania could lose 1 or 2 House seats

A new report says Pennsylvania could lose one, and possibly two congressional seats after the 2020 census.

Virginia-based Election Data Services, a political consulting firm, named Pennsylvania as one of nine states that stand to lose at least one seat in the House.

Pennsylvania also lost a seat after the 2010 census.

Congressional seats are apportioned based on population. A Philadelphia Inquirer analysis of census data (http://bit.ly/2hJDf3p ) shows that Pennsylvania lost nearly 7,700 residents from 2015 to 2016, its first population loss in 31 years.

Republicans hold 13 of Pennsylvania's 18 House seats.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer

