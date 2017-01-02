Icy accident traps two in Farmington

Higher than normal temperatures for early January may have surprised some drivers Monday morning.

A pickup truck slid off icy South Girdle Road and into a ditch in Farmington at around 8:30 a.m.

Two people were trapped inside until crews from the Farmington Fire Department could rescue them.

After being evaluated for injuries by EMT's, the occupants of the truck elected not to go to the hospital for further treatment.

It was the first call of the year for the department which just started manning the station 24 hours a day, seven days a week.