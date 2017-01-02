Farmington begins 24/7 fire and EMS service - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Farmington begins 24/7 fire and EMS service


By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

The Farmington Fire Department is the first line of protection for more than 3,500 hundred people in a 25 square mile area, and for the first time in more than 70 years that protection is now 24/7.

"This is a very good thing for the community," said Kim Stevens, a long-time Farmington resident and wife of a former firefighter.

Fire Chief Jon Bland says what's more important is they are a full-service department, including medical.  "We'll do fire, EMS, rescue, we're all encompassing," said Bland.

The chief says a call-out to a roll-over accident Monday morning was an example of how round the clock staffing will reduce response times.

"It's going to be remarkable. The first call this morning; if somebody had been in town it could have took us 8to10 minutes to get out the door.  We were out the door in less than a minute and on scene in two minutes," Bland said.

Kim Stevens says it makes her feel safer, "It's just so important to have somebody to be able to be there right away."

Bland says this would have been possible without the continuing support of the Farmington community.

"Over the last year we presented a problem to the citizens that we were struggling as volunteers to cover the calls.  We presented that to our community and we put a levy on in March and the community passed a 3.1 mill levy to operate a part-time program 24/7," the chief said.

With the additional levy, the department now has a combined staff of 22, including part-time and volunteers. 

