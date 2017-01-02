Power restored to hundreds on Youngstown's South Side

Power has been restored to about 460 homes in Youngstown, and police say an afternoon accident may have been the cause.

According to YPD, a car struck a utility pole on Indianola Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday, dragging down wires.

Around the same time, FirstEnergy says that 460 homes and businesses lost power around South Avenue and Interstate 680.

FirstEnergy said about half of the customers had electricity restored by 5:15 p.m.

Power was expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., but it wasn't until around 9:30 p.m. that the power came back.

Police say an officer was on scene for almost six hours following the crash as crews made repairs.