Natural gas prices in Mercer among those projected to spike in Pennsylvania

If a proposed gas purchasing plan is approved, some natural gas customers in Pennsylvania could see an increase in their bills this summer.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation in Pennsylvania is projecting an increase in purchasing charges for overall gas supply, resulting in its proposal through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Should it pass, customers in Northwestern Pennsylvania could see a 5.2 percent increase in their monthly bills. Meaning, customers paying $69 per month would instead pay $72.58, an increase of $3.58.

The new plan is set to begin in August, 2017 and will be reviewed quarterly should adjustments need made, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.