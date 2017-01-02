Hartfield named Horizon League Freshman of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Youngstown State freshman Braun Hartfield was named the Horizon League men's basketball Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Hartfield just missed the first double-double of his career with eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds and three blocks in the Penguins' double-overtime win against Milwaukee on Dc. 29

The newcomer from Cleveland, Ohio, shot 66 percent from the field added nine points and grabbed six rebounds against Green Bay.

For the week, Hartfield averaged 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Penguins visit Northern Kentucky, Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University