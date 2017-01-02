Harlem Globetrotter Classroom Visit!

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Valley and one lucky classroom will get a personal visit!

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Covelli Centre on January 28th! Before that, a Harlem Globetrotter Ambassador will be in the Valley to visit an elementary/middle school class!

To enter your class, fill out the form below. Only elementary and middle schools are eligible to participate and only teachers can enter a particular classroom.

The date of the classroom visit is January 18, 2017 (subject to change) and the exact time of the visit is to be determined. Depending on time of day, 21 WFMJ will provide a snack and refreshment for the classroom. 21 WFMJ will be videotaping the visit for broadcast in one of our newscasts. The Globetrotter Ambassador has a presentation he does for the class and it typically takes under an hour.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, January 11, 2017. One entry per classroom. The winning classroom will be drawn at random.