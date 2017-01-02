Harlem Globetrotter Classroom Visit! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Harlem Globetrotter Classroom Visit!

Posted:

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Valley and one lucky classroom will get a personal visit!

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Covelli Centre on January 28th!  Before that, a Harlem Globetrotter Ambassador will be in the Valley to visit an elementary/middle school class!

To enter your class, fill out the form below.  Only elementary and middle schools are eligible to participate and only teachers can enter a particular classroom.

The date of the classroom visit is January 18, 2017 (subject to change) and the exact time of the visit is to be determined.  Depending on time of day, 21 WFMJ will provide a snack and refreshment for the classroom.  21 WFMJ will be videotaping the visit for broadcast in one of our newscasts.  The Globetrotter Ambassador has a presentation he does for the class and it typically takes under an hour. 

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, January 11, 2017.  One entry per classroom. The winning classroom will be drawn at random. 

  • Harlem Globetrotter Classroom Visit

    Elementary/middle school teachers, fill out this form for a chance to have a Harlem Globetrotter visit your classroom!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    Thank you for entering! The winning classroom will be notified by phone.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:22:10 GMT

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

  • The police report does not mention that the victim is blind

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 05:17:25 GMT
    Larry Smith Jr.Larry Smith Jr.

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms