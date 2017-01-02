Search resumes early Tuesday morning for plane lost in Lake Erie

Recovery crews plan to resume their search early Tuesday morning for a missing plane, that went down in Lake Erie late Thursday night.

More wreckage was recovered Monday along the Lake Erie shore. The City of Cleveland said more than 120 pieces of debris were found at the conclusion of Monday's search. Though not all confirmed, officials believe much of the debris match what would be part of the plane, a Cessna 525 Citation.

The missing airplane was carrying a native Boardman couple and their children, as well as a friend and his daughter.

The first item recovered from the plane was a bag that washed ashore a nearby private harbor in the Cleveland suburb of Bretenahl on Sunday.

Other reports of debris found on the shore line continued throughout the day east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where the plane took off the night of December 29.

The pilot, John T. Fleming, and his wife, Sue, were 1989 graduates of Boardman High School.

John was piloting the plane Thursday night and was heading home to Columbus after a night at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Their destination was Ohio State's airport, located northwest of downtown Columbus.

On board with the Flemings were their two teenage sons, 15-year-old John, and 14-year-old Andrew. Along with them for the night were Brian Casey and his 19 year-old daughter Megan, both of Powell.

Fleming is the CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, which is rooted in Youngstown.

Cleveland's police chief, Calvin Williams, is asking anyone who sees what could be debris from the plane to avoid touching it and call police at (216) 621-1234 or the Burke Lakefront Airport at (216) 781-6411.