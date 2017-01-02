Search resumes early Tuesday morning for plane lost in Lake Erie - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Search resumes early Tuesday morning for plane lost in Lake Erie

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Recovery crews plan to resume their search early Tuesday morning for a missing plane, that went down in Lake Erie late Thursday night.

More wreckage was recovered Monday along the Lake Erie shore.  The City of Cleveland said more than 120 pieces of debris were found at the conclusion of Monday's search. Though not all confirmed, officials believe much of the debris match what would be part of the plane, a Cessna 525 Citation. 

The missing airplane was carrying a native Boardman couple and their children, as well as a friend and his daughter.

The first item recovered from the plane was a bag that washed ashore a nearby private harbor in the Cleveland suburb of Bretenahl on Sunday. 

Other reports of debris found on the shore line continued throughout the day east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where the plane took off the night of December 29.

The pilot, John T. Fleming, and his wife, Sue, were 1989 graduates of Boardman High School. 

John was piloting the plane Thursday night and was heading home to Columbus after a night at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Their destination was Ohio State's airport, located northwest of downtown Columbus. 

On board with the Flemings were their two teenage sons, 15-year-old John, and 14-year-old Andrew. Along with them for the night were Brian Casey and his 19 year-old daughter Megan, both of Powell. 

Fleming is the CEO of Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group, which is rooted in Youngstown. 

Cleveland's police chief, Calvin Williams, is asking anyone who sees what could be debris from the plane to avoid touching it and call police at (216) 621-1234 or the Burke Lakefront Airport at (216) 781-6411. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:22:10 GMT

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

  • The police report does not mention that the victim is blind

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 05:17:25 GMT
    Larry Smith Jr.Larry Smith Jr.

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms