Poland council swears-in new village solicitor despite controversial background

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
POLAND, Ohio -

Poland has a new village solicitor and it's a name that is likely familiar to Mahoning County voters.

The position marks the first time in four years Attorney Jay Macejko has worked in the public sector. Macejko was fired as Youngstown Prosecutor in 2012 following a racially charged text message.

Just moments into his first meeting, council called for an "executive session" to discuss "personnel." Ten minutes later, Macejko was called to join. 

The executive session lasted about 40 minutes, twenty of which Macejko was present. 

At the conclusion of the executive session, council resumed their regular meeting at which point Macejko was immediately sworn-in by his predecessor Judge Anthony D'Apolito. 

Councilman and Attorney Robert Limmer was the one who called the executive session. He gave some insight on what conversation took place.

"We just wanted to get some additional information from Jay as to his background and where he's been. And we were quite satisfied with his answers and we feel he is going to make a good solicitor for us," said Limmer.

The mayor did not want to go on camera but, told 21 News that despite recently becoming more aware of Macejko's controversial background he still believes Macejko is a right fit for the job, considering the recommendations he has from others and his experience. 

When 21 News approached Macejko for a comment he said, "I'm done with interviews." When a reporter reminded him, he is taking on a public position. He replied, "you have my answer." 
 

