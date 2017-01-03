Akron Children's Hospital gets much needed donation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Akron Children's Hospital gets much needed donation

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Every second counts when it comes to administering CPR after someone stops breathing. Each year over seven thousand children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest according to the American Heart Association.

That's why the administering of CPA, and CPR training is always a great need. That's also one of the reasons why Lewis construction choose to donate 30 CPR kits to the Akron Children's cardiology center. 

As families walk through the doors of the Akron Children's Cardiology center, they'll be given a CPR kit not only for infants, but for teenagers that they'll be able to take home in case of an emergency.  

The kits include instructions, and even a DVD that allows families to practice on a CPR dummy at home. Akron Children's Pediatric Cardiologist Peter Vande Kappelle says the kit donation allows the hospital to help their own families at home. 

"The highest risk would be families that have severe heart defects that are at risk for arrhythmias, specifically ventricular arrhythmias would be the highest risk of requiring sudden resuscitation through CPR," says Vande Kappelle.

If you're interested in CPR training, or finding a local training, please follow the link to the American Heart Association's web site.  


 

