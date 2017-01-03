Columbiana is one step closer to banning medical marijuana

Columbiana city council is talking about possibly banning people from growing or selling medicinal marijuana within city limits.

Council drafted an ordinance to prohibit all cultivation, processors, and retail dispensaries within the city. Mayor Bryan Blakeman says the ban would be another means to ensure the safety of the community.

"I think we owe it to the community to protect our kids, and the city as a whole. I was at a mayor's conference, and they were suggesting that there were different cities and communities in Ohio, based on the language the state passed, that gives individual cities the right to do so. So, as long as we have the right we want to act on it," says Mayor Blakeman.

The proposal has not been voted on yet. The legislation moves on to a second reading.

