Columbiana is one step closer to banning medical marijuana - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana is one step closer to banning medical marijuana

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Columbiana city council is talking about possibly banning people from growing or selling medicinal marijuana within city limits.

Council drafted an ordinance to prohibit all cultivation, processors, and retail dispensaries within the city. Mayor Bryan Blakeman says the ban would be another means to ensure the safety of the community. 

"I think we owe it to the community to protect our kids, and the city as a whole. I was at a mayor's conference, and they were suggesting that there were different cities and communities in Ohio, based on the language the state passed, that gives individual cities the right to do so. So, as long as we have the right we want to act on it," says Mayor Blakeman. 

The proposal has not been voted on yet. The legislation moves on to a second reading.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vacant building fire in Warren

    Vacant building fire in Warren

    Monday, July 10 2017 5:55 AM EDT2017-07-10 09:55:59 GMT
    An abandoned building on West 3rd Street, once Garfield Elementary, went up in flames Monday morning. Trumbull County dispatch received calls from surrounding neighborhoods about orange flames and smoke coming from the vacant building.  When 21 News arrived, there weren't any visible flames, but smoke was pouring from the building, as fire crews worked to cut holes into the structure to air it out. Things settled down just before 4 am, but an official on sc...More >>
    An abandoned building on West 3rd Street, once Garfield Elementary, went up in flames Monday morning. Trumbull County dispatch received calls from surrounding neighborhoods about orange flames and smoke coming from the vacant building.  When 21 News arrived, there weren't any visible flames, but smoke was pouring from the building, as fire crews worked to cut holes into the structure to air it out. Things settled down just before 4 am, but an official on sc...More >>

  • Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Thousands flee wildfires burning in the US and Canada

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:17:59 GMT
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped...More >>
    A fire official says a pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped children and counselors.More >>

  • Canfield advances to state tournament

    Canfield advances to state tournament

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:15:46 GMT

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>

    The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms