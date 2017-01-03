Columbiana asks for public comment on loosening current chicken - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana asks for public comment on loosening current chicken ban

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Tuesday, Columbiana city council discussed changing a 43 year old zoning law regarding chickens in the city. 

The current law states that chickens can not be kept as pets in residential areas of the city. 

Those in favor of the change showed up voicing their opinions to council. Council had asked for public input two weeks ago. 

The issue will now go to the city's planning commission, who then will make recommendations, and then send those back to council. 
 

