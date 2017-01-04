YSU fans gather to send football team off to Texas for national championship

Dozens of Youngstown State University students, fans, cheerleaders, alumni, the pep band and other members of the community cheered on the Penguin football team at a Championship Send-Off rally on the YSU campus Wednesday.

The rally is just one of many events planned during Penguin Championship Week as YSU seeks its fifth national title.

Kickoff for the Football Championship Series title game on Saturday, January 7, vs. James Madison, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The send-off rally, was sponsored by the YSU Woo Crew and the Division of University Relations, and was located on Armed Forces Boulevard, near Stambaugh Stadium on the YSU campus. At the rally, Penguins players boarded buses and departed for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna for the flight to Texas.

21 News Anchor Derek Steyer and Sports Director Dana Balash will be in Texas for live reports Thursday through the weekend.

125 students who purchased a special ticket and travel package offered by the university will depart the YSU campus (behind Beeghly Center) at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

On game day, the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown hosts a free watch party. Presented by Covelli Enterprises and the City of Youngstown, the event features big screens, a DJ, cornhole/tailgate games, free parking and more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Eastern, with kickoff at noon Eastern. Free tickets are still available for advanced pick up at the Covelli Centre box office or at the doors the day of the event.

Coolers, outside food and beverage, tailgating and chairs are prohibited. Covelli Centre bars and concession stands will be open.

Eight regional Alumni Watch Parties are also planned for: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Las Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Fla., and Washington D.C. For details, visit www.ysu.edu/alumni.

And the Oh Wow! Children's Center in Downtown Youngstown is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, for anyone wearing YSU gear.