Warren teen sentenced in overdose of her children

A young Warren mother is sentenced to spend 30 months behind bars after her children swallowed heroin in February of last year.

Carlisa Davis, 19, was found guilty of two counts of child endangering in December.

Her children, a 9 month-old and a 21 month-old, had to be given the opiate reversal drug, Naloxone, after they were found lying unconscious on the floor of their Randolph Street NW home.

In December, Davis' mother, Lisa Davis, was sentenced to five years of probation in the incident for permitting drug abuse.

Carlisa Davis' attorney said at her sentencing that he would have preferred no prison time, but 30 months is better than 6 years.

Furthermore, the attorney added Davis was trying to correct her life by working and going back to school.