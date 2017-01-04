Austintown Schools officially sell old middle school building on - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Schools officially sell old middle school building on Mahoning Avenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The Austintown schools have officially sold one of their old school buildings to make way for a new project.

Austintown superintendent Vince Colaluca said on Wednesday morning, the school board gave final approval for the transfer of the property located on Mahoning Avenue.

The money the school district makes on the sale is earmarked for permanent improvements in the district and cannot be used for salary or benefits.

The sale will eventually give Austintown residents a new grocery store.

In November, zoning officials gave final approval for a Meijer grocery to be located on the site.

The Austintown Board of Education agreed back in February to sell the property to the company that operates the grocery store chain for $2.6 million.

Zoning inspector Darrin Crivelli told 21 News early last year, that demolition is expected to begin in early 2017, with the store tentatively slated to open in 2021.

Meijer, based in Michigan, operates more than 200 stores in six states, selling groceries, electronics, pharmacy and other home needs.

The land is across the street from an Aldi's grocery store and a Walmart.

