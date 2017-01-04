Wednesday's weather limits missing plane search - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wednesday's weather limits missing plane search

By Christine Holmes, Multi Media Producer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

The search along Lake Erie for a missing airplane and its occupants, including two Valley natives,
is limited to the ground Wednesday as the weather creates unsafe conditions for crews.

Officials say foot patrols and mounted units are continuing to search along the shoreline for the plane that went missing Dec. 29, but the weather is limiting the capacity of the search. 

As of 10 a.m., the Cleveland Division of Police helicopter remained grounded, waiting for weather conditions to improve for an air search of the shoreline. 

Also on standby are crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Underwater Marine Contractors. All are waiting for strong winds and choppy waters to calm before they continue their search in and on the lake. 

Thursday marks one week since the Cessna 525 Citation aircraft went missing after departing from the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

On board were Boardman natives John and Suzanne Fleming, their two children, 15 and 14 year-olds John and Andrew, neighbor Brian Casey and his 19 year-old daughter, Megan.

John Fleming was piloting the plane heading to Ohio State's airport following a night in Cleveland for a Cavaliers game. 

Both John and Suzanne Fleming were 1989 graduates of Boardman High School and remained in the valley until John's Youngstown-based business, Superior Beverage Company, moved to Columbus. 

Passengers and friends Brian and Megan Casey lived in Powell, Ohio. Megan Casey was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

So far, officials say more than 120 items of debris, many of which are believed to be connected to the plane, have been recovered. 

If any debris believed to be related to the plane are found, officials as people not to touch it and to call police at (216)-621-1234 or the Burke Lakefront Airport at (216) 781-6411.

