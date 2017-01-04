General Motors sales up for December, slightly down for year - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

General Motors sales up for December, slightly down for year

General Motors sale totals for 2016 are in and slightly down from 2015. 

Overall sales are down 1.3 percent for the year but up 10 percent for the month of December. 

The Chevy Cruze sold well in December, up 2.8 percent for the month, but year-end sales were down 16.6 percent on the year. 

Buick sales were up in December at 2.8 percent and 2.9 percent on the year.

Cadillac was also up for the month at 3.2 percent, but down 3 percent in 2016.

Chevrolet sales were up by 12.8 percent in December, but down 1.4 percent on the year.

Rounding out the totals, GMC sales increased by 5.8 percent in December and decreased 2.2 percent on the year.

