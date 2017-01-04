Ohio State Highway Patrol announces decrease in fatal accidents - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio State Highway Patrol announces decrease in fatal accidents over the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting preliminary traffic fatality information from the 2017 New Year's and 2016 Christmas reporting periods. 

Four people were killed on Ohio's roadways during the 2017 New Year's Holiday, a four-day reporting period beginning December 30 and ending January 2.

This is a significant decrease from the 2016 New Year's reporting period, when 11 individuals died in traffic crashes. 

During this year's reporting period, troopers arrested 398 drivers for impaired driving.  In addition, troopers cited 988 people for safety belt violations.  Also during this year's Christmas reporting period from December 23 through December 26, 10 crashes resulted in 13 fatalities. OSHP arrested 282 motorists for impaired driving. 

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. 

