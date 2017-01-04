Missing Youngstown teen returns home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing Youngstown teen returns home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The missing teenager Youngstown police were searching to find has safely returned home to his mother, officials say.

Jawaun Walker, 15, of Youngstown went missing Jan.1. and was last seen at his home at 728 Palmer Street.

Police were worried for Walker's health since he has Type 1 diabetes and was low on his supply of insulin.

Officers believed the teen only has enough medication to get him through Wednesday, putting him at risk for diabetic shock.

