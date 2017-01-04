Warren mother headed to prison after children ingested heroin

The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Niles police responding to an overdose victim found the woman's 9-year-old son living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Niles police responding to an overdose victim found the woman's 9-year-old son living in deplorable conditions.More >>
People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire. The fire broke out after 7:30 pm in a pile of mulch, which spread to an outside wall, and then the attic of the building at 833 Boardman Poland Road. Firefighters were forced to shut down Route 224 from South Avenue to Eisenhower Drive so they could stretch a fire hose to a hydrant across the street. Investigators believe t...More >>
People planning to eat breakfast at Boardman's IHOP on Monday will have to wait until restaurant operators finish adding up the damage from a Sunday night fire. The fire broke out after 7:30 pm in a pile of mulch, which spread to an outside wall, and then the attic of the building at 833 Boardman Poland Road. Firefighters were forced to shut down Route 224 from South Avenue to Eisenhower Drive so they could stretch a fire hose to a hydrant across the street. Investigators believe t...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.More >>
Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.More >>
South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.More >>