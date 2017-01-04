Warren mother headed to prison after children ingested heroin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren mother headed to prison after children ingested heroin

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

A young Warren woman whose two children had to be revived after ingesting heroin faced sentencing in Trumbull county court Wednesday.

The 19-year old will spend two and a half years in the Marysville Reformatory.

Carlisa Davis appeared for sentencing for her conviction on two charges of child endangering. Her children, ages nine-months and twenty-one months, were found unconscious on the floor of their Randolph Street home. They were rushed to the hospital where they were given the overdose drug Narcan.

Prosecutors were asking for a six year prison sentence, saying Davis had placed the children in more danger by not cooperating with medical personnel at the hospital.

"She refused to answer questions put to her by medical personnel about what could possibly be wrong with these children, which resulted in a delay in medical care," Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber told the court.

 Judge Wyatt McKay said that behavior by Davis placed the children's lives in jeopardy. 

"You are extremely lucky that you're not facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter to say the least . If that were the case you'd be going to jail for a long long time," McKay told Davis.

Davis's defense attorney called it another tragic case related to the heroin epidemic. "There's so many families that are trapped with someone who's using and they are at risk for the same kind of fate that came to Carlisa here," said Attorney Michael Scala.}

Davis's 44-year old mother, Lisa Davis, was sentenced earlier to 90 days in jail for permitting drug abuse. The children are in the care of the grandparents.
 

