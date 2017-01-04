Warren burglary suspect makes off with $12,000 in cigarettes fro - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren burglary suspect makes off with $12,000 in cigarettes from Sparkle Market

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Warren police detectives release video in an ongoing New Year's Eve burglary investigation in hopes of identifying the suspect that made off with cash, cigars and $12,000 worth of cigarettes.

The video shows the suspect making several trips in and out of the Sparkle Market on Parkman Road. 

Within 17 minutes, police say the suspect took cigars, cigarettes and bags of merchandise from the store. 

In the video he's also spotted taking 14 cash register drawers from an unlocked safe.

Detectives say they need the public to look closely at the suspect's clothing and movements.

"We'd like them just to observe the clothing, the individual, maybe the mannerisms of him," Detective Wayne Mackey said. "Perhaps they'll recognize that or be aware of the items that were taken."

Mackey says the store has motion sensors, but the suspect went unnoticed that night. It's believed the suspect either knew their way around the store or the alarm system was faulty.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Warren police detective division at 330-841-2723.
 

