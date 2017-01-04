Struthers superintendent takes job with Youngstown City Schools - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers superintendent takes job with Youngstown City Schools

STRUTHERS, Ohio -

The Struthers School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Joseph Nohra at a special meeting Wednesday evening.

Nohra, who has served as superintendent of the district since Dec. 1, 2012, has accepted the Chief Operations Officer position at the Youngstown City School District.

Nohra will be charged with overseeing the city schools’ facilities and maintenance functions in Youngstown.

He will fill the job that opened when Harry Evans retired from the district late last year.

“Joe brings his comprehensive experience as a long-time Valley educator and administrator to the city schools,” said Krish Mohip, chief executive officer of YCSD. “We need someone with an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of a vital school system coupled with a vast understanding of instruction. Joe more than fits the bill.”

Nohra will leave Struthers effective January 22, and start working for the Youngstown City Schools the following day.

Nohra cites curriculum and technology enhancements, fiscal solvency, labor harmony, and a transition to a 1-1 student/digital device program as major achievements for the board and school district since 2012.

The School Board appointed Middle School Principal/Assistant Superintendent, Pete Pirone as Interim Superintendent. Pirone is a Struthers native, and has taught or been an administrator in the district for 17 years. He will take over all superintendent duties through the end of the school year.

