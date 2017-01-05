Judge declares Canfield man a sex offender

A Canfield man has been sentenced for having sexual contact with two juveniles.

Darryl Hoon Sr., who turns 45 this month, appeared in Mahoning County Court on Thursday for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Investigators say Hoon had sexual contact with two minors, as young as ten or eleven.

Judge David D'Apolito sentenced Hoon to two years in prison, and ordered that he register as a tier two sex offender.

According to the indictment, the incidents began in January 2014 and continued through last summer.