Mistrial declared in Youngstown murder trial

A visiting judge has declared a mistrial for one defendant in a murder trial and dismissed charges against another.

The developments came Thursday in Mahoning County Court where Kimani Hodges and Angel Bell were being tried on charges in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jason Fonseca, who was shot several times in front of a home on Ayers Street last February.

Visiting Judge H. F. Inderlied declared a mistrial for Hodges, who is charged with aggravated murder in the case.

The decision was issued after a witness for the prosecution became uncooperative when he was being cross examined.

In addition, the judge dismissed charges against co-defendant Angel Bell, who agreed to testify against Hodges.

The prosecution can still pursue another trial for Hodges, who also faces a weapons violation.

If convicted, Hodges could face mandatory jail time because he has a previous kidnapping conviction.