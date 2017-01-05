Mayors bet over outcome of FCS Championship game

The mayors of Youngstown, Ohio and Harrisonburg, Virginia have made a friendly wager over the outcome of the championship game between their respective teams.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally called Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed on Thursday to make a bet as a fun way to stir up a bit of rivalry between their respective cities as the Youngstown State University Penguins and the James Madison University Dukes get set to battle this Saturday.

If YSU wins, Mayor McNally would provide Mayor Reed with YSU and City of You apparel and gear to wear at her next council meeting or public appearance.

In addition, Mayor McNally will also send Handle’s Ice Cream for Mayor Reed and her team to enjoy at their next Council Meeting.

If JMU wins, Mayor Reed would send JMU apparel and gear for Mayor McNally to wear at his next council meeting or public appearance.

As part of the bet, pictures of the “losing” mayor wearing the other team's gear would be documented and published via social media.

The bet does not require Mayor Reed to send ice cream or any other local treat to Youngstown.