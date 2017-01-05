PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on Mercer County interstates

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on Interstates 79 and 80 in Mercer County.

All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits on the portion of Interstate 79 in Crawford County from the Mercer county line to Exit 147A (Route 6, East Meadville).

A temporary speed limit of 45 mph remains in effect on Interstate 79 in Crawford County north of Exit 147A (Route 6, East Meadville) and Interstates 79, 86, and 90 in Erie County.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced Thursday on some interstate highways in the northwest region.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.