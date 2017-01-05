Police: Children left outside Boardman store for 42 minutes

An Austintown woman faces charges of child endangering after police found two of her children left alone in a Boardman parking lot in wind chills estimated at five degrees.

"I kind of got nervous, I panicked for a second," said Adam Thirion, who spotted a four-year old girl Wednesday night in the Target parking lot.

Thirion says the girl was standing next to an SUV with it's alarm sounding.

"Tears running down her face, just utterly scared to be by herself," described Thirion.

Thirion and his girlfriend took the four year-old back into the store, notified security and called police.

"We bought her a bag of popcorn trying to just get her to talk a little bit, get her to talk a little bit, tell us her name, tell us her mom's name if she could but, she was very against speaking. I mean rightfully so, she was probably pretty nervous," said Thirion.

According to police, when they arrived they found a second child, a 2 year-old boy, still in the car which was unlocked and the engine was not running,

Police went into the store and located the mother, Jonnise Collins, 24, at the checkout line with her three other children.

A review of store surveillance video showed that Collins had been in the store for more than forty minutes.

Collins was handcuffed and taken to the police department, where she was issued a court summons.

All five children were turned over to Collins' mother.

As for Thirion, he's just thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

"Some people might not have even stopped. You have to do at that time what you think is right and a young girl being out in below freezing temperatures is not okay," said Thirion.

