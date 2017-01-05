Snow emergency parking ban lifted in Newton Falls

A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page. Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen on Christmas Day, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June. Her sister told 21 News Graves's friends last saw her with her boyfriend around mid-February 2017. Graves' sister told police that it is not uncommon for Graves to go long periods of time without communicating with family me...