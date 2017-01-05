Snow emergency parking ban lifted in Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow emergency parking ban lifted in Newton Falls

A snow emergency parking ban has been lifted in the City of Newton Falls.

Police Chief Gene Fixler announced the ban had been put in place late Thursday, requiring parked Vehicles to be removed from the street.

The ban was lifted Friday morning.

