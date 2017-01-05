Car crashes into East Palestine home

Candidates for Youngstown Mayor attended an open forum on Tuesday to have a discussion on racism.More >>
Candidates for Youngstown Mayor attended an open forum on Tuesday to have a discussion on racism.More >>
Eight more witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.More >>
Eight more witnesses for the prosecution took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.More >>
Every Tuesday, Clay and Della Colley meet up for coffee.More >>
Every Tuesday, Clay and Della Colley meet up for coffee.More >>
A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page. Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen on Christmas Day, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June. Her sister told 21 News Graves's friends last saw her with her boyfriend around mid-February 2017. Graves' sister told police that it is not uncommon for Graves to go long periods of time without communicating with family me...More >>
A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page. Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen on Christmas Day, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June. Her sister told 21 News Graves's friends last saw her with her boyfriend around mid-February 2017. Graves' sister told police that it is not uncommon for Graves to go long periods of time without communicating with family me...More >>
Two people are hospitalized after an SUV rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman.More >>
Two people are hospitalized after an SUV rolled over during an accident on Interstate 680 in Boardman.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
A Florida man who was attacked by an alligator while diving for golf balls in a lake says the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn't let go so he started punching it in the eyes.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
The chief law enforcement official for the House tells federal officials that the U.S. Capitol Police have already investigated more threats to members of Congress than in all of 2016.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>