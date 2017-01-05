Car crashes into East Palestine home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car crashes into East Palestine home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Columbiana County that knocked a home from its foundation.

The small Chevy ran off State Route 14 in East Palestine at around 4 p.m. Thursday, clipping the brick corner of a home near BoJangles Roadhouse.

First responders from the East Palestine Fire Department say no one was injured.

