Sharpsville man accused of homicide unable to post $2 million bond

Antonio Valezquez-Rupert posted this picture of him with Amanda Downs on Dec. 22

A Sharpsville man remains in Mercer County Jail, unable to post a $2 million bond set after being charged in connection with the death of 28-year-old Amanda Downs of Masury.

Court records show that Antonio Velazquez-Rupert was brought from Berks County to Mercer County for an arraignment Thursday.

A preliminary hearing in Judge Dennis Songer's court in Sharon is scheduled for Jan. 18.

In addition to a criminal homicide charge, Velazquez-Rupert is also charged with kidnapping Downs's eight-month-old daughter Ariella, as well as interfering with custody of a child.

Sharpsville Police found the body of Downs just after noon Saturday at the Georgetown South Apartments, 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville. The Mercer County coroner ruled Downs's death as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Police issued an Amber Alert, believing Velazquez-Rupert had driven away from the apartment, taking the baby with him.

Later that afternoon, Velazquez-Rupert was arrested more than 300 miles away in Reading, Pennsylvania, between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Police found the infant, describing her as being in "fine" condition.