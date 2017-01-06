Official: 12,000 rape kits tested for DNA in Ohio initiative

Ohio's attorney general says 12,000 sexual assault kits have been tested by the state's forensic scientists under an initiative launched in 2011 to check for evidence from previously untested kits.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says as of Jan. 1, testing had led to 4,367 hits in DNA index system. Officials say that links crimes to offenders, identifies serial rapists and gives law enforcement agencies critical evidence to help solve attacks.

A state law that took effect in March 2015 required law enforcement to submit any remaining older kits to a crime laboratory within one year. That law also requires that all newly collected rape kits be submitted to a crime lab within 30 days after law enforcement determines a crime has been committed.

