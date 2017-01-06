Mercer County man claims up to 60 gallons of home heating oil wa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer County man claims up to 60 gallons of home heating oil was stolen

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mercer Co., Pa -

A Grove City area man says someone stole the fuel he uses to heat his home.

It happened outside his house on West Main Street in Pine Township.

The victim reports about 50 to 60 gallons of home heating oil has been stolen since last month.

The police report does not say how the man believes the fuel was taken.

Mercer State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 724-662-6162.

