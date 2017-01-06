Handel's "flips its lid" over YSU game, mayors' bet on outcome

The friendly wager between the mayors of Youngstown, Ohio, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, over the outcome of the championship game between Youngstown State University and James Madison University just got a little sweeter.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt found out about the bet between Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and decided to add a little Penguin flair to their lids.

Handel's Chief Operating Officer James Brown says Handel's has “flipped its lid” with excitement over the game. Every quart and pint sold locally will extend good luck wishes to YSU coach Bo Pellini and the team.

Mayor McNally and Mayor Reed made their wagers on Thursday.

If YSU wins, Mayor McNally would provide Mayor Reed with YSU and City of You apparel and gear to wear at her next council meeting or public appearance.

In addition, Mayor McNally will also send Handel’s Ice Cream for Mayor Reed and her team to enjoy at their next Council Meeting.

If JMU wins, Mayor Reed would send JMU apparel and gear for Mayor McNally to wear at his next council meeting or public appearance.

As part of the bet, pictures of the “losing” mayor wearing the other team's gear would be documented and published via social media.

The bet does not require Mayor Reed to send ice cream or any other local treat to Youngstown.