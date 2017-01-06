Crews find what may be human remains from seat of missing Cleveland plane

Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.



Officials said Friday night the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human remains. They say the remains were found on a seat determined to be from the plane's passenger compartment.



Authorities say they concluded their search for the day and will be determining their next steps.



A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's teenage daughter were aboard the plane. The aircraft vanished shortly after takeoff Dec. 29 from Cleveland's lakeshore airport.



The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

Searchers recovered the cockpit voice recorder and part of the tail section from the plane that disappeared from radar over Lake Erie one week ago, earlier Friday afternoon.

Investigators announced that three boats, one manned by a team of divers, located the recorder using a beacon locator provided by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB is investigating the crash of the Cessna that carried Boardman High School Graduates John and Suzie Fleming, their two teenage sons, a neighbor, and his daughter.

RELATED COVERAGE: Calling hours and services scheduled for Fleming family

A salvage team recovered the voice recorder shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in water where visibility is said to be about a foot and a half.

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR), records radio transmissions and sounds in the cockpit, such as the pilot's voices and engine noises.

The device is being sent to the NTSB in Washington for analysis to help investigators determine what caused the plane to crash.

A portion of the tail section that was found has been placed on a barge and is being processed according to officials.

Officials said they have also found other debris which they are in the process of attempting to identify, but could not specify the type of debirs, or where on the plane they may have come from.