Park outside? Here are a few hacks for getting your vehicle through winter

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Many, maybe yourself, park your vehicle outside year round. If you do, you know how annoying starting up, and defrosting your vehicle can be, especially when you're in a rush. The following are some tips and hacks one can do the night before to make your morning commute a little easier.

1. Put shaving cream on the inside of your windows, and then wipe it off. Shaving cream will prevent the car from fogging up. Also a dry erase marker, or even half an onion will do the trick.

2.Kitty Litter is great for traction, but it can also be used to help eliminate foggy windows in the morning. Simply fill a tube sock with kitty litter, and place it in your vehicle overnight. This will help absorb moisture throughout the night. 

3. Have a problem with frozen windshields? Simply put a tube sock on your windshield wipers and lift them up. This will prevent the wipers from freezing.

4. If you spray WD-40 in the key hole, the components of WD-40 will prevent ice buildup on the door.

5. If you want a more natural approach, simply park your car facing east. The rising will get rid of any ice in no time.

Let's say you don't have time for any of that before bed, what can you do the next morning to ensure you get on the road on time?

 6. It's a more common hack, but take two parts vinegar and one part water and spray that on your windshield! This will help quickly defrost, and remove ice on your windshield. 

7. Coat your keys in a little bit of hand sanitizer if remote start isn't an option. The alcohol will actually help melt the ice. 

8. Finally, Simply throw a rubber mat or yoga mat on your car, even after you park it can help prevent snow and ice buildup. 

