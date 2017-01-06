East Liverpool woman to be sentenced for falsifying voter regist - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool woman to be sentenced for falsifying voter registrations

Posted: Updated:
Rebecca Hammonds Rebecca Hammonds
LISBON, Ohio -

An East Liverpool woman awaits sentencing after pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County.

Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty Friday morning to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification.

All of the charges are felonies of the fifth degree. 

Hammonds was indicted in May after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that she had created false voter registration documents while working to register unregistered voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015.

The local board of elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly registered voters were deceased, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The case is being prosecuted by the Columbiana County Prosecutors Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section. 

Hammonds will be sentenced before Judge C. Ashley Pike on March 6, 2017. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:54:01 GMT

    The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum.  Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting. 

    More >>
    The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side.  YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem.  As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come.  Butler said even though prostitution is perceived to be a nighttime occurrence, it actually...More >>

  • Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:21:54 GMT
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>

  • Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:02:01 GMT

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms