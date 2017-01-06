Warren Family Mission invites homeless to get out of the cold

The freezing cold temperatures can be deadly for those who have no where to go to keep warm.

The Warren Family Mission at 155 Tod Avenue and at 1228 West Market Street is starting its cold weather program, which will continue through the next several months.

Anyone who needs a place to stay the night or anyone who may just want somewhere to get out of the cold can stay at one of the Mission buildings.

"If there's a need for somebody to seek shelter we can meet that need and we can provide a ride if they need that as well. They can come in and get cleaned up and take a hot shower. There's fresh clothes here and toiletries," says Mission P.R. Director, Dominic Mararri.

The Mission is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.