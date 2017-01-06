Boardman church blesses Mill Creek Park lake

Friday was an important day for the Greek Orthodox Church.

It is the day of Epiphany or Theophany, known as the "Feast of the Baptism of our Lord."

As is tradition the father of the church blesses water and in this case they blessed the waters of Lake Glacier at Mill Creek Park.

"Our bodies are made mostly of water. Everything needs water for life so we bless the water to bless our lives and mankind," said Father Thomas Constantine from Boardman's St. John Greek Orthodox Church.

Along with blessing the lake and rivers the father travels to the homes of Parishioners to bless their homes as well.

They believe the blessings will help to provide prosperity to the area.