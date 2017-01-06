Local families in Ft. Lauderdale Airport after deadly shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local families in Ft. Lauderdale Airport after deadly shooting

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -

At least two families from the Valley were at the Fort Lauderdale Airport shortly after gunfire killed five people and wounded eight others.

Former Sharon Mayor Bob Lucas had landed at the airport shortly after the shooting took place. He went "Live" on Facebook to share what he and his wife were seeing as they were escorted from a parking garage by police.

"While we were in there people started screaming saying there was another shooter. Police came running told us to get down on the ground and hide. My wife and I hid between two carts with our luggage," said Lucas.

The couple made it safely back into the airport but, the commotion was far from over.

"It was surreal really, because we first heard there was only one person and then there was now multiple," said Lucas. "In fact, in front of my wife they took two kids down. They thought they had a gun and they had them on the curb."

Also in the airport around the time of the shooting was the Ferenchak Family from North Lima.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever gone through to be perfectly honest with you," said Rich Ferenchak.

The family was on their way home from a cruise vacation. Rich Ferenchak heard the shooter had been taken into custody. He then separated from his wife and daughter to head to the food court. That's when he heard what he also believed to be a second shooting.

"Once I heard that shooting I started running back towards where my family was, everybody just started hitting the ground. There were people just down on the ground," explained Ferenchak.

He reconnected with his family outside of the airport but, they still had not escaped the madness.

"Some people had actually jumped the fence and were running towards the main road into the airport. And there were police officers up on that main road with guns pointed, telling them to get down on their hands and knees and the people were actually being forced to crawl towards the police," said Ferenchak.

The latest of the deadly shooting can be found, here.
 

