YSU's Spencer takes on high school teammates for title

Justin Spencer dreamed of this moment back in high school in Pennsylvania: the chance to play for a national title. His high school teammates shared the same dream, but none of them thought they might play against each other to make it happen.

That will be the case today: Justin at Youngstown State, Darrious Carter and Riley Stapleton at James Madison.

"It's surreal," said Spencer. "It's so cool to have this opportunity to play against them in such a big game. We're just really happy that both teams that we play on are this far into it, so we're excited for each other."

Not only are they in the same game, there's a good chance that at some point Justin will line up and Darrious will be staring right back at him. He used to block him in practice back in high school, but those days are far in the rear view at this point.

"I'm sure he's gotten a lot more moves," said Spencer. "It'll be cool to watch him on film and see what he's got."

They see each other every summer when they come back home, but over the last couple weeks the calls and texts have really picked up the closer they get to game day.

"Right now, civil. I don't know if we'll do much trash talking, probably just won't talk," said Spencer.

In the end, those two went to James Madison for the same reason Justin came to Youngstown State, for a chance to win a national championship. Later on today, all of them will have their chance to make it happen.

"Obviously, Youngstown State has a lot of tradition, a bunch of championships. When they recruited us, that was the main selling point: we want to win championships. We have a group of guys here that came together as a family. We're just trying to get our spot in it," said Spencer.

Spencer and the Penguins will kick off against James Madison for the FCS National Championship today at noon. WFMJ 21 News will have complete coverage tonight at 6pm, with live reports from 21 Sports Director Dana Balash and 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer in Frisco, Texas.