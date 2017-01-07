YSU's Spencer takes on high school teammates for title - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU's Spencer takes on high school teammates for title

Posted:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect

Justin Spencer dreamed of this moment back in high school in Pennsylvania: the chance to play for a national title. His high school teammates shared the same dream, but none of them thought they might play against each other to make it happen.

That will be the case today: Justin at Youngstown State, Darrious Carter and Riley Stapleton at James Madison.

"It's surreal," said Spencer. "It's so cool to have this opportunity to play against them in such a big game. We're just really happy that both teams that we play on are this far into it, so we're excited for each other."

Not only are they in the same game, there's a good chance that at some point Justin will line up and Darrious will be staring right back at him. He used to block him in practice back in high school, but those days are far in the rear view at this point.

"I'm sure he's gotten a lot more moves," said Spencer. "It'll be cool to watch him on film and see what he's got."

They see each other every summer when they come back home, but over the last couple weeks the calls and texts have really picked up the closer they get to game day.

"Right now, civil. I don't know if we'll do much trash talking, probably just won't talk," said Spencer.

In the end, those two went to James Madison for the same reason Justin came to Youngstown State, for a chance to win a national championship. Later on today, all of them will have their chance to make it happen.

"Obviously, Youngstown State has a lot of tradition, a bunch of championships. When they recruited us, that was the main selling point: we want to win championships. We have a group of guys here that came together as a family. We're just trying to get our spot in it," said Spencer.

Spencer and the Penguins will kick off against James Madison for the FCS National Championship today at noon. WFMJ 21 News will have complete coverage tonight at 6pm, with live reports from 21 Sports Director Dana Balash and 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer in Frisco, Texas.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:54:01 GMT

    The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum.  Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting. 

    More >>
    The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side.  YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem.  As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come.  Butler said even though prostitution is perceived to be a nighttime occurrence, it actually...More >>

  • Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:21:54 GMT
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>

  • Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:02:01 GMT

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms