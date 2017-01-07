Ravenna triple homicide suspect arrested in Steubenville - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ravenna triple homicide suspect arrested in Steubenville

Posted: Updated:
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

A suspect wanted for shooting a man and his pregnant fiancee last year was found and arrested Saturday in Steubenville.

David Darnell Calhoun Jr., age 25, was arrested for the murder of 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old Leshaun Sanders that took place on Henderson Avenue in Ravenna on November 30. 

Portage County Sheriff David Doak says when officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon; they found Sanders dead in the driveway.

They also found Marsh, who police say was six to ten weeks pregnant at the time, shot several times and the window to a car riddled with bullet holes. She later died at the hospital.

"We suspect he (Calhoun) was either picked up or had a car in the immediate area and left in the vehicle," said Doak.

The sheriff's department isn't saying what may have led up to the shooting, but neighbors say it may have been a spillover from a previous argument.

One man says he grew up with the families of both the victims and suspect.

He calls the suspect's family a "pillar" in the community.

"Generally, a law abiding family and this is unusual for the Calhoun family, anyone in that family," said William Tarver of Ravenna.

The sheriff says Calhoun was on parole. It's not clear why, but an online search of his record shows charges for possession of cocaine and driving under suspension.

Sheriff Doak will hold a press conference Monday at the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Marsh leaves behind three children between the ages of 2 and 13.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:54:01 GMT

    The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum.  Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting. 

    More >>
    The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side.  YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem.  As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come.  Butler said even though prostitution is perceived to be a nighttime occurrence, it actually...More >>

  • Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:21:54 GMT
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>

  • Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:02:01 GMT

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms