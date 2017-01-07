Ravenna triple homicide suspect arrested in Steubenville

A suspect wanted for shooting a man and his pregnant fiancee last year was found and arrested Saturday in Steubenville.

David Darnell Calhoun Jr., age 25, was arrested for the murder of 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old Leshaun Sanders that took place on Henderson Avenue in Ravenna on November 30.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak says when officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon; they found Sanders dead in the driveway.

They also found Marsh, who police say was six to ten weeks pregnant at the time, shot several times and the window to a car riddled with bullet holes. She later died at the hospital.

"We suspect he (Calhoun) was either picked up or had a car in the immediate area and left in the vehicle," said Doak.

The sheriff's department isn't saying what may have led up to the shooting, but neighbors say it may have been a spillover from a previous argument.

One man says he grew up with the families of both the victims and suspect.

He calls the suspect's family a "pillar" in the community.

"Generally, a law abiding family and this is unusual for the Calhoun family, anyone in that family," said William Tarver of Ravenna.

The sheriff says Calhoun was on parole. It's not clear why, but an online search of his record shows charges for possession of cocaine and driving under suspension.

Sheriff Doak will hold a press conference Monday at the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Marsh leaves behind three children between the ages of 2 and 13.