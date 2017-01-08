Boardman shooting victim in stable condition - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman shooting victim in stable condition

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Police in Boardman are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. to Hillman Way, off of Market Street, behind the Family Dollar where a 26-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

When they arrived, they found the victim badly injured.

"Our officers came up and found a victim in the street. He had been shot in the shin, had broken both bones in the shin," according to Darrell Wagner of the Boardman Police Department.

Police say the victim was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman and is now in stable condition.

