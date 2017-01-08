Friends remember Fleming family - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Friends remember Fleming family

Suzanne and John Fleming with sons
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A calling hours are scheduled Sunday afternoon for four of the six people who were flying on a plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland last month.

On Monday, a memorial service will then be held for John Fleming, his wife Sue, and their teenage sons Jack and Andrew.

Sunday's calling hours are scheduled from 3 pm until 6 pm at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 West Main Street, Canfield.

An 11 am service will be conducted at the church on Monday.

A second memorial service will be held at 4 pm Tuesday at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware, Ohio.

In addition, friends and those who graduated from Boardman High School with John and Suzanne Fleming in 1989 put up blue ribbons in memory of their fellow classmates at the school.

John Fleming was flying the plane that carried members of his family along with neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

All of those on board the plane lived in Dublin, Ohio. Jack and Sue Fleming were graduates of Boardman High School.

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the night of December 29.

Search efforts, which are expected to resume this week, have so far recovered the cockpit voice recorder, as well as debris, including a portion of the plane's tail section.

The debris is being examined by the National Transportation Safety Board in an effort to discover the cause of the crash.

