Hollywood's Biggest Night Kicks Off With NBC's “Golden Globe Arrivals Special”

UNIVERSITY CITY, Ca. – NBC's 'Golden Globe Arrivals Special' will air tonight (7-8 p.m.) as an exciting pre-show to the "74th Annual Golden Globe Awards" airing right after from 8-11 p.m. on 21 WFMJ.

Natalie Morales ("Today," "Access Hollywood," "Access Hollywood Live") and Al Roker ("Today") will host the pre-show, which will feature interviews with the biggest stars from television and film, and reveal the eagerly awaited red carpet fashions worn on Hollywood's biggest night.



Jimmy Fallon, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning star of America's #1 late night talk show, will host the "74th Annual Golden Globe(r) Awards," airing live coast-to-coast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The star-studded show celebrates the very best in television and motion picture achievements.



Eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep is this year's recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors. The annual award honors talented individuals who have had a significant impact on the world of entertainment.



Collectively sharing the title of 'Miss Golden Globe' this year are Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett Stallone. The sisters are the daughters of Golden Globe winner and three-time Golden Globe nominee Sylvester Stallone and Serious Skin Care Founder Jennifer Flavin Stallone.