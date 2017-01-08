AT&T services restored to customers in Youngstown

AT&T officials tell 21 News U-verse and internet services have been restored to affected customers in the Youngstown/Cleveland areas.

They say all services are currently running normally and they apologize for the inconvenience.

AT&T customers in Northeast Ohio reported several phone and internet outages, including those in the Youngstown area.

According to AT&T's Outage Map, some customers said they had not had services for over 48 hours.

AT&T sent a statement to 21 News saying a fiber cut was being repaired.