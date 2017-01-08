More than 100 historic farms recognized by Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials say 118 historic farms recognized last year by the state are among more than 1,300 farms now registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the farms recognized in 2016 were century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels signed certificates that were presented to each family to be passed down to future generations.

Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Department of Agriculture.

Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013. The sesquicentennial farm designation was added in 2016.

