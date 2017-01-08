Ohio couple with small children charged after overdosing

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a married couple has been charged with child endangering after overdosing in front of their two small children at a White Castle restaurant in Southwest Ohio.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2i1xJuP ) police say 37-year-old Marc Williams and 28-year-old Jessica Williams, of Lebanon, had to be revived after overdosing on heroin Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville with a 3-year-old and 9-month-old at their table.
Police were called to the restaurant after Marc Williams slumped against a window and Jessica Williams fell to the floor. A manager took the children to an office in the restaurant.
The couple was each charged with two counts of child endangering and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records don't indicate if they have attorneys.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who they say struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who they say struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman was texting and driving before causing a crash that led to a pedestrian's death.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman was texting and driving before causing a crash that led to a pedestrian's death.More >>
A search prompted by a Facebook video suggesting the body of a West Virginia college student last seen in 2002 is buried in Ohio has begun in a southeastern part of the state.More >>
A search prompted by a Facebook video suggesting the body of a West Virginia college student last seen in 2002 is buried in Ohio has begun in a southeastern part of the state.More >>
A parochial school in Pennsylvania has dropped a requirement that girls where tights amid a backlash and concerns with medical issues raised by parents.More >>
A parochial school in Pennsylvania has dropped a requirement that girls where tights amid a backlash and concerns with medical issues raised by parents.More >>
The attorney general of Pennsylvania has announced plans to supply 300,000 drug deactivation and disposal pouches to a dozen counties hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.More >>
The attorney general of Pennsylvania has announced plans to supply 300,000 drug deactivation and disposal pouches to a dozen counties hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.More >>
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.More >>
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.More >>
A prosecutor's investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.More >>
A prosecutor's investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.More >>
State police and a coroner are investigating the decomposing body of a man found near the shore of an eastern Pennsylvania river.More >>
State police and a coroner are investigating the discovery of a man's decomposing body near the shore of an eastern Pennsylvania river.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>