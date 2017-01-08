Ohio Supreme Court again considers traffic cameras

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - For the third time in less than a decade, the use of traffic cameras by Ohio cities is before the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Dayton will Tuesday urge the justices to reject a law passed by the Legislature requiring that a police officer be present when cameras are being used to generate red-light or speeding citations.

Dayton, backed by other Ohio cities, says that requirement is meant only to make it cost-prohibitive to use cameras, which they say increase safety.

Ohio legislators and other camera-enforcement critics around the country say the cities use camera enforcement to boost revenues while violating motorists' rights.

The Ohio Supreme Court has twice upheld the use of camera enforcement, the last time in a 4-3 ruling in December 2014.

